Carlisle Companies (CSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day moving average of $244.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.