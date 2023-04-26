CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after buying an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 1,648,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

