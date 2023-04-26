CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 1.7% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,667,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,099,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 170,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,629. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $658.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.