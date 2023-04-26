CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $71,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

