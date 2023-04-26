CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 307.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $202.73. 889,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,691. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.14. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

