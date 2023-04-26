Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Shares Down 3.5%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Approximately 746,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,794,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

Caspian Sunrise Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of £155.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Caspian Sunrise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 0.04 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Caspian Sunrise

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

