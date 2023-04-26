Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Shares Down 2%

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.92). 75,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 95,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.94).

Castelnau Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £135.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.98.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in public and private companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.