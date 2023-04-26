Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $217.43. 1,631,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,412. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.