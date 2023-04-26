CBET Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

