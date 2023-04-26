CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.48

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 18617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.
CBS Stock Down 2.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
