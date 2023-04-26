CDbio (MCD) Price Down 55.9% Over Last Week

CDbio (MCD) traded down 51.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $30,076.08 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CDbio has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. One CDbio token can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00006041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CDbio Profile

CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

