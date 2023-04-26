CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0794 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $63.95 million and $2.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00027681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,824.30 or 0.99904380 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0778405 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,605,556.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

