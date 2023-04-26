CEIBA Investments (LON:CBA) Shares Down 15.8%

CEIBA Investments Limited (LON:CBA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40). 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.47).

CEIBA Investments Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £49.56 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.03.

CEIBA Investments Company Profile

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

