Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion. Celestica also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 885,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

