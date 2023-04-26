Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Paul K. Yonamine Sells 4,316 Shares

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $66,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,483. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 216,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.34.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.