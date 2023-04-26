ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,720,000 after buying an additional 932,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,213 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

