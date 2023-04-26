Check Capital Management Inc. CA Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 24,614,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,879,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

