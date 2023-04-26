Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGIFF. Desjardins dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

