Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

CHE.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.82. 249,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.74. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$904.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.