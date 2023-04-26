Chia Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $293.17 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $40.95 or 0.00141216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $293.17 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,159,374 coins and its circulating supply is 7,159,374 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars.

