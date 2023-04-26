China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,800 shares, an increase of 631.1% from the March 31st total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.2 days.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,123. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

