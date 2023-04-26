China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

About China Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.