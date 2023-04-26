Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Down 5.5%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 164,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 555,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $71,349.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,479 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,920. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

