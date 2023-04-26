Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,050.00 at Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,003.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 12.9 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $230.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,010.01. 697,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,636.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,556.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,047.31. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

