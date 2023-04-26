Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.61 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61, Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
Shares of CMG traded up $244.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,024.26. 731,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,636.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,556.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,047.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,003.82.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 77 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
