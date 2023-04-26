Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 3.0 %

CRUS stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic



Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

