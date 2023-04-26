Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 2.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.82. 954,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

