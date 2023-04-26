Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.64. 756,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,832. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

