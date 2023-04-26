Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.62. 1,504,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,251. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.00 and its 200 day moving average is $350.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $350.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

