Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.