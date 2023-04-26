Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $1,649,717.70 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40.

On Monday, March 27th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80.

On Monday, March 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $128,478.86.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26.

On Monday, January 30th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,640,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,218,785. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.