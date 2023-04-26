CoinLoan Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.09 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $34,918.60 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.76 or 0.00029491 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

