Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 138 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,427,000 after buying an additional 417,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI remained flat at $181.14 on Wednesday. 1,462,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,967. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

