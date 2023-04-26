Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 5,021,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,409,266. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

