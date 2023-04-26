Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 0.0 %

Block stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. 5,172,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,070,818. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $110.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock worth $22,262,319 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.