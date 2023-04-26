Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on LKFN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.