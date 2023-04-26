Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,100,700,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.39. 235,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

