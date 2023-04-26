Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,516 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,236,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,906,000 after buying an additional 123,568 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 152,576 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,571,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,478,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 173,735 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,237. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.