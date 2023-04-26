Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 393.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257,471 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.00. 4,169,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,784,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

