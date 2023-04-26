Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.93. 16,092,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,700,838. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

