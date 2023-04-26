Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CEFC remained flat at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.25.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

