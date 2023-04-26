Comparing LogicMark (LGMK) and Its Competitors

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LogicMark to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -304.61% -127.15% -25.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LogicMark and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 309 1098 2289 83 2.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.69%. Given LogicMark’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

7.7% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LogicMark and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -3.57 LogicMark Competitors $1.20 billion $108.99 million 5.14

LogicMark’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LogicMark rivals beat LogicMark on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

