Compass Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $229.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.57. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $228.28 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

