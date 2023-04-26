Compound Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $40.37 or 0.00139423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $300.71 million and $23.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00037003 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,449,636 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

