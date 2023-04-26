Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 347.2% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Computer Task Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

About Computer Task Group

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,780. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

