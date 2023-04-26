Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.32

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $6.57. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 104,702 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
