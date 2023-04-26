Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.32

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $6.57. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 104,702 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Further Reading

