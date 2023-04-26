Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

