Conagra Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

