ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 3.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $100.90. 648,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

