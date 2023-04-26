Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Conrad Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNRD traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Conrad Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.
About Conrad Industries
